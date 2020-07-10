7614 McCoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

So much to offer for a reasonable price! Big open floor plan flows through from the ground-floor front door to the open kitchen and breakfast nook. Hardwood floors run from the breakfast nook at back through the kitchen through the main-floor bathroom to the front hallway, leading to a full-size two-car garage. An office/dining room joins the hardwoods and entry hall. A warm and comfortable finished basement offers space for a home theater, rec room, or just more living space. Wrought-iron spindles frame the stairway to the 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master suite is a large bedroom with a vaulted ceiling. The nice bathroom includes a double vanity and walk-in closet. Across the street from the brand-new playground; in the award-winning DeSoto school district. Call for an appointment today!.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.