6925 Long Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large but cozy Shawnee home! Updated kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash. Open floor plan with beams throughout that add lots of character. Garage & workshop flooring for lots of storage space. Located on a quiet street within walking distance from schools.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.