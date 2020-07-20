All apartments in Shawnee
6925 Long Avenue
6925 Long Avenue

6925 Long Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6925 Long Avenue, Shawnee, KS 66216
Windsor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large but cozy Shawnee home! Updated kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash. Open floor plan with beams throughout that add lots of character. Garage & workshop flooring for lots of storage space. Located on a quiet street within walking distance from schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Long Avenue have any available units?
6925 Long Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Long Avenue have?
Some of 6925 Long Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Long Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Long Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Long Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 Long Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6925 Long Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Long Avenue offers parking.
Does 6925 Long Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Long Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Long Avenue have a pool?
No, 6925 Long Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Long Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6925 Long Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Long Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6925 Long Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
