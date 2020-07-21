All apartments in Shawnee
6917 Reeder Court - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

6917 Reeder Court - 1

6917 Reeder Court · No Longer Available
Location

6917 Reeder Court, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
Full renovation on this beautiful Shawnee home!
Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, yet easy access to major roads to get you where you need to go!
Enjoy the upgrades from top to bottom!
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage.
Take in the gorgeous foyer as you enter the home, complete with vaulted ceilings in the living room with modern paint, fresh carpet and a stunning fireplace!
The eat-in kitchen is just off the living room and comes complete with sleek grey cabinets, granite countertops and a full SS appliance package! Dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and fridge all stay.
Next, step outside from the kitchen to your backyard and enjoy the warm weather coming our way!
Don't miss out on the sprawling ceilings in the formal dining room for special occasions or additional room to entertain!
All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the main level with a beautiful master suite featuring a walk-in shower, tub to relax in and double vanities!
Rounding out this main level is your own laundry room, appliances provided!
The downstairs space offers over 800 SF in finished space with a 1/2 bath! Make this yours for game days or for the kids to enjoy!
Additional unfinished storage as well.
This is a pet free property and is available after April 3rd for your move date.
Google Fiber available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have any available units?
6917 Reeder Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have?
Some of 6917 Reeder Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6917 Reeder Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6917 Reeder Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6917 Reeder Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6917 Reeder Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6917 Reeder Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
