6917 Reeder Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage google fiber

Full renovation on this beautiful Shawnee home!

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, yet easy access to major roads to get you where you need to go!

Enjoy the upgrades from top to bottom!

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage.

Take in the gorgeous foyer as you enter the home, complete with vaulted ceilings in the living room with modern paint, fresh carpet and a stunning fireplace!

The eat-in kitchen is just off the living room and comes complete with sleek grey cabinets, granite countertops and a full SS appliance package! Dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and fridge all stay.

Next, step outside from the kitchen to your backyard and enjoy the warm weather coming our way!

Don't miss out on the sprawling ceilings in the formal dining room for special occasions or additional room to entertain!

All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the main level with a beautiful master suite featuring a walk-in shower, tub to relax in and double vanities!

Rounding out this main level is your own laundry room, appliances provided!

The downstairs space offers over 800 SF in finished space with a 1/2 bath! Make this yours for game days or for the kids to enjoy!

Additional unfinished storage as well.

This is a pet free property and is available after April 3rd for your move date.

Google Fiber available.