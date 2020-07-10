All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

6615 Barth Rd.

6615 Barth Road · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Barth Road, Shawnee, KS 66226
Chapel Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3adadd9091 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 Barth Rd. have any available units?
6615 Barth Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 Barth Rd. have?
Some of 6615 Barth Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 Barth Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6615 Barth Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 Barth Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6615 Barth Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 6615 Barth Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6615 Barth Rd. offers parking.
Does 6615 Barth Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 Barth Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 Barth Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 6615 Barth Rd. has a pool.
Does 6615 Barth Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6615 Barth Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 Barth Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 Barth Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

