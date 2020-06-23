6303 Darnell Street

Amenities

Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!



This is an end unit and features a double car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen, an electric fireplace with remote and the downstairs bathroom also doubles as a Safe Room/Tornado Shelter!



The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar!



Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms that are connected via a jack and jill bathroom. The master suite offers a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and tons of additional storage.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.