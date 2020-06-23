All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 6303 Darnell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
6303 Darnell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6303 Darnell Street

6303 Darnell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6303 Darnell St, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for the perfect place?  Come and check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway.  This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more! 

This is an end unit and features a double car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen, an electric fireplace with remote and the downstairs bathroom also doubles as a Safe Room/Tornado Shelter!  

The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar!  

Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms that are connected via a jack and jill bathroom.  The master suite offers a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and tons of additional storage.  

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today! 

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs* 
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Darnell Street have any available units?
6303 Darnell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6303 Darnell Street have?
Some of 6303 Darnell Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Darnell Street currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Darnell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Darnell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Darnell Street is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Darnell Street offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Darnell Street does offer parking.
Does 6303 Darnell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Darnell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Darnell Street have a pool?
No, 6303 Darnell Street does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Darnell Street have accessible units?
No, 6303 Darnell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Darnell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Darnell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pine Meadow Townhomes
14202 West 63rd Terrace
Shawnee, KS 66216
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City