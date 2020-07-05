All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

6136 Long Ave

6136 Long Street · No Longer Available
Location

6136 Long Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Shawnee Duplex-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1561918?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a single car garage with opener installed. 2 living areas and the master bedroom is a great size. Fenced in yard, new vinyl siding & windows. Nice sized kitchens with lots of natural sunlight throughout the unit. Convenient to schools, shopping, and highway access. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not accept section 8 vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5699119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6136 Long Ave have any available units?
6136 Long Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 6136 Long Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Long Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Long Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6136 Long Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6136 Long Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6136 Long Ave offers parking.
Does 6136 Long Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Long Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Long Ave have a pool?
No, 6136 Long Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Long Ave have accessible units?
No, 6136 Long Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Long Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6136 Long Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 Long Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 Long Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

