6110 Hallet Street
6110 Hallet Street

6110 Hallet Street · No Longer Available
Location

6110 Hallet Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This awesome side to side split home is in the heart of Shawnee and ready for you! Featuring a eat in kitchen that includes appliances. Enjoy the open concept floor plan that offers plenty of natural light. Not to mention the giant addition of a vaulted great room off the back with full basement under. This home is located on a
cul-de-sac street which is definitely a plus! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Hallet Street have any available units?
6110 Hallet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 6110 Hallet Street currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Hallet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Hallet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 Hallet Street is pet friendly.
Does 6110 Hallet Street offer parking?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not offer parking.
Does 6110 Hallet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Hallet Street have a pool?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Hallet Street have accessible units?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Hallet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 Hallet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 Hallet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

