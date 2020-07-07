All apartments in Shawnee
6048 Theden Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

6048 Theden Street

6048 Theden Street · No Longer Available
Location

6048 Theden Street, Shawnee, KS 66218

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Large 5 bedroom/4 bath home with over 2600 Sq ft of living space. Large open floor plan with windows galore for abundant sunlight. Kitchen boasts granite counters, tiled back splash, updated hardware and cast-iron sink. Formal dining and true 5th bedroom on the main level. Spacious Great room w/fireplace is perfect for relaxing. Beautiful Master bedroom with en-suite and huge walk in closet. Lower level ready for your personal touch. Spacious backyard great for entertaining.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6048 Theden Street have any available units?
6048 Theden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6048 Theden Street have?
Some of 6048 Theden Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6048 Theden Street currently offering any rent specials?
6048 Theden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6048 Theden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6048 Theden Street is pet friendly.
Does 6048 Theden Street offer parking?
No, 6048 Theden Street does not offer parking.
Does 6048 Theden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6048 Theden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6048 Theden Street have a pool?
No, 6048 Theden Street does not have a pool.
Does 6048 Theden Street have accessible units?
No, 6048 Theden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6048 Theden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6048 Theden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

