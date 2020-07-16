All apartments in Shawnee
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

4941 Payne Street

4941 Payne Street · (913) 802-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4941 Payne Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Payne Street have any available units?
4941 Payne Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 4941 Payne Street currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Payne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Payne Street pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Payne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shawnee.
Does 4941 Payne Street offer parking?
No, 4941 Payne Street does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Payne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Payne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Payne Street have a pool?
Yes, 4941 Payne Street has a pool.
Does 4941 Payne Street have accessible units?
No, 4941 Payne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Payne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Payne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Payne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Payne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
