4700 Bond Street

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features tons of cabinet storage and built in shelving. The master bedroom includes an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The basement area is finished with a half bathroom and a gas fireplace. There is also a bonus room in the basement. Laundry is located in the basement bathroom. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large and fenced in backyard that also contains a storage shed. Home has a 2 car garage on the side. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.