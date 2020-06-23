All apartments in Shawnee
4700 Bond Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

4700 Bond Street

4700 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Bond Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Silver Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features tons of cabinet storage and built in shelving. The master bedroom includes an attached bathroom with a standing shower. The basement area is finished with a half bathroom and a gas fireplace. There is also a bonus room in the basement. Laundry is located in the basement bathroom. Out back, a wooden deck overlooks a large and fenced in backyard that also contains a storage shed. Home has a 2 car garage on the side. This beautiful home will not be available for long. Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Bond Street have any available units?
4700 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Bond Street have?
Some of 4700 Bond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Bond Street offers parking.
Does 4700 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 4700 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4700 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 4700 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
