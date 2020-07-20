All apartments in Shawnee
23414 W 54th St
23414 W 54th St

23414 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

23414 West 54th Street, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nice Ranch on an open treed lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23414 W 54th St have any available units?
23414 W 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 23414 W 54th St have?
Some of 23414 W 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23414 W 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
23414 W 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23414 W 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 23414 W 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 23414 W 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 23414 W 54th St offers parking.
Does 23414 W 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23414 W 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23414 W 54th St have a pool?
No, 23414 W 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 23414 W 54th St have accessible units?
No, 23414 W 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 23414 W 54th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23414 W 54th St has units with dishwashers.
