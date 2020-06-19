All apartments in Shawnee
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22828 West 44th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,570

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This two-story home is perfectly anchored on a quiet cul-de-sac offering four generously sized bedrooms, a main floor office along with spacious principle rooms. The formal dining room boasts an abundance of windows providing natural light. The large comfortable great room offers a stone decorative fireplace and wall of windows providing a view of the backyard. The kitchen features an island eating bar for impromptu meals, ample storage, and counter space.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22828 West 44th Terrace have any available units?
22828 West 44th Terrace has a unit available for $2,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 22828 West 44th Terrace have?
Some of 22828 West 44th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22828 West 44th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22828 West 44th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22828 West 44th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 22828 West 44th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 22828 West 44th Terrace offer parking?
No, 22828 West 44th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 22828 West 44th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22828 West 44th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22828 West 44th Terrace have a pool?
No, 22828 West 44th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 22828 West 44th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22828 West 44th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22828 West 44th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 22828 West 44th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
