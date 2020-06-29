All apartments in Shawnee
22535 West 64th Terrace

22535 West 64th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22535 West 64th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. Now offering waived application fees w/ promo code DREAMHOME. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small de ails making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have any available units?
22535 West 64th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 22535 West 64th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
22535 West 64th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22535 West 64th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 22535 West 64th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace offer parking?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have a pool?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22535 West 64th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 22535 West 64th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
