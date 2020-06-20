All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

22509 W 76th Ter

22509 West 76th Terrace · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22509 West 76th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 22509 W 76th Ter · Avail. Jul 6

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
22509 W 76th Ter Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Shawnee Townhome-Available 1st week of JULY!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785969?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available in Shawnee, KS. This home has an open floor plan. A variety of carpet, vinyl and tile. The two car garage and large fenced in back yard is very appealing for a large family. This home will rent quickly! Hopefully you are the one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4701031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22509 W 76th Ter have any available units?
22509 W 76th Ter has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 22509 W 76th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22509 W 76th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22509 W 76th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 22509 W 76th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22509 W 76th Ter does offer parking.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22509 W 76th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter have a pool?
No, 22509 W 76th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter have accessible units?
No, 22509 W 76th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22509 W 76th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22509 W 76th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 22509 W 76th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
