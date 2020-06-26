All apartments in Shawnee
15002 West 64th Street
15002 West 64th Street

15002 W 64th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

15002 W 64th Ter, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for the perfect place? Come and check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located just off Lackman Rd. and Shawnee Mission Parkway. This location is amazing, you are close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more!

This property features a single car garage, beautiful and durable laminate hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and kitchen, an electric fireplace with remote and the downstairs bathroom also doubles as a Safe Room/Tornado Shelter!

The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar!

Upstairs you will find the 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms that share a full bathroom. The master suite offers a beautiful bathroom with double vanity and tons of additional storage. All bedrooms include a walk-in closet as well!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15002 West 64th Street have any available units?
15002 West 64th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 15002 West 64th Street have?
Some of 15002 West 64th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15002 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15002 West 64th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15002 West 64th Street is pet friendly.
Does 15002 West 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 15002 West 64th Street offers parking.
Does 15002 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15002 West 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 West 64th Street have a pool?
No, 15002 West 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 15002 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 15002 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15002 West 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
