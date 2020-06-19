All apartments in Shawnee
11811 W 67th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

11811 W 67th St

11811 West 67th Street · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11811 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Shawnee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11811 W 67th St · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Shawnee Home-AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1604968?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Great Split Level Home with Huge Backyard in Heart of Shawnee! Bright & Open Floorplan with Fresh Interior Paint * Newer Wood-Look Laminate Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room & Hallway * Spacious Bedrooms Upstairs with Bonus 4th Bedroom or Office + Family Room on Lower Level * Large Deck Great for Entertaining & Spring BBQ's * Extra Deep 2 Car Garage with Lots of Storage Space * 0.41 Acre, Treed Lot *

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5719506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11811 W 67th St have any available units?
11811 W 67th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 11811 W 67th St have?
Some of 11811 W 67th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11811 W 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
11811 W 67th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11811 W 67th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11811 W 67th St is pet friendly.
Does 11811 W 67th St offer parking?
Yes, 11811 W 67th St does offer parking.
Does 11811 W 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11811 W 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11811 W 67th St have a pool?
No, 11811 W 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 11811 W 67th St have accessible units?
No, 11811 W 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11811 W 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11811 W 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.

