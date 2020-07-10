Rent Calculator
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
11301 West 67th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11301 West 67th Terrace
11301 West 67th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Shawnee
Location
11301 West 67th Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66203
Shawnee Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 11/1/18
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have any available units?
11301 West 67th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shawnee, KS
.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shawnee Rent Report
.
Is 11301 West 67th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11301 West 67th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 West 67th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 West 67th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have a pool?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 West 67th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 West 67th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
