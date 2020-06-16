All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11301 W 60th St Unit B

11301 West 60th Street · (913) 839-2953
Location

11301 West 60th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11301 W 60th St Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
11301 W 60th St Unit B Available 08/01/20 Affordable Shawnee Duplex-Available Beginning of AUGUST!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1798938?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Location, Location, Location! This 2 bedroom one bathroom duplex is located in the heart of Shawnee with easy highway access to 1-435, 1-35 and 1-635! Available for immediate move-in. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer hookups. Lawn care provided. Schedule a showing today.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4945954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have any available units?
11301 W 60th St Unit B has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 11301 W 60th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
11301 W 60th St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 W 60th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 W 60th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does offer parking.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 W 60th St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 W 60th St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
