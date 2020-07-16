757 N Saint Andrews St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub internet access

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEEP DISCOUNT! Ready for a challenge? We've got the greatest home between two amazing golf courses - Crestview Country Club and Terradyne in this gorgeous, fresh and move-in ready palatial property in Northeast Wichita.



This once-in-a-lifetime executive lease sports 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a grand 20 ft high entryway and foyer in a completely updated redesign full of stone, wood and wrought iron throughout. Wide swaths of natural light through the vast yet superior quality windows allow for peaceful views of trees, lawns, lakes, and sky.



Enjoy the open concept chef's kitchen, complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, and formal dining area, or relax for a while in the spa master bath complete with glass shower, porcelain soaker tub, and granite top sink complete with glass rosepetal bowl. Just gorgeous.



An exceptional bonus is the excellent Andover School System, top-rated in education, sports, and citizenship. As a matter of fact, in order to qualify for this home, you must qualify not only financially, but be one of good character, understanding of high-end home care and value of a reputation for this home and owners association. **SPECIAL OFFER: $200.00 OFF PER MONTH FOR FRONTLINE, QUALIFIED COVID-19 WORKERS! **



We specialize in matchmaking, so call Granite Key Leasing & Mgmt for a date with this queen and more details at 316-871-8197. Equal Opportunity Housing.



1. Must make 3x the rent ($12000/mo) with at least 2 years in the same occupation, or offer letter for a new job, to cover rent, utilities, cleaning, and lawn care.

2. Must pass a credit, criminal and income screening - $25.00 per adult

3. No evictions or felonies during 2013 - 2020.



Interior: 2 fireplaces * wine cellar * all appliances plus humidifier * chandeliers * 3 car garage * sprinkler system * nearly 1/2 acre of land * zoned heating and air

NEW IN MARCH: Brand New Carpeting! Gorgeous, Plush And Smells Amazing!



(RLNE5266418)