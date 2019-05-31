5711 ASH DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.

The bedrooms are both a good size (12x12) and the kitchen features a refrigerator, a gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

The home also offers hardwood floors through out the home, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, an attached 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 60lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*



(RLNE3348655)