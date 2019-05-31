All apartments in Roeland Park
5711 ASH DR.

5711 Ash St · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Ash St, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.
The bedrooms are both a good size (12x12) and the kitchen features a refrigerator, a gas stove, oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
The home also offers hardwood floors through out the home, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, an attached 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 60lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Breed restrictions apply*

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3348655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 ASH DR. have any available units?
5711 ASH DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5711 ASH DR. have?
Some of 5711 ASH DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 ASH DR. currently offering any rent specials?
5711 ASH DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 ASH DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5711 ASH DR. is pet friendly.
Does 5711 ASH DR. offer parking?
Yes, 5711 ASH DR. offers parking.
Does 5711 ASH DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 ASH DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 ASH DR. have a pool?
No, 5711 ASH DR. does not have a pool.
Does 5711 ASH DR. have accessible units?
No, 5711 ASH DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 ASH DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 ASH DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5711 ASH DR. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5711 ASH DR. has units with air conditioning.
