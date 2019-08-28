Rent Calculator
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5338 Clark Dr
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM
5338 Clark Dr
5338 Clark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5338 Clark Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For quick booking, call or text Camille Hinson at 913-279-1673.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5338 Clark Dr have any available units?
5338 Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Roeland Park, KS
.
Is 5338 Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Clark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Clark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5338 Clark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Roeland Park
.
Does 5338 Clark Dr offer parking?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5338 Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 Clark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 Clark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
