Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5323 LINDEN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5323 LINDEN

5323 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Roeland Park
Location

5323 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Free Rent For The Month Of February On This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park area.
It offers refinished hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with a new refrigerator, new oven, new stove, and dishwasher, off-street parking, a fenced in back yard, and a full unfinished basement with washer and dryer connections.

The home is pet friendly and will allow up to 2 pets under 35 pounds.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3472402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 LINDEN have any available units?
5323 LINDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5323 LINDEN have?
Some of 5323 LINDEN's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 LINDEN currently offering any rent specials?
5323 LINDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 LINDEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5323 LINDEN is pet friendly.
Does 5323 LINDEN offer parking?
No, 5323 LINDEN does not offer parking.
Does 5323 LINDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 LINDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 LINDEN have a pool?
No, 5323 LINDEN does not have a pool.
Does 5323 LINDEN have accessible units?
No, 5323 LINDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 LINDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5323 LINDEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 LINDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5323 LINDEN does not have units with air conditioning.
