5321 W 50TH TERRACE

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.

It features an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

The home also offers hardwood floors through out the home, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, a 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.



