All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5321 W 50TH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5321 W 50TH TERRACE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

5321 W 50TH TERRACE

5321 W 50th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5321 W 50th Ter, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.
It features an updated kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
The home also offers hardwood floors through out the home, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, a 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets under 35lbs. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4769749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have any available units?
5321 W 50TH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have?
Some of 5321 W 50TH TERRACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 W 50TH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5321 W 50TH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 W 50TH TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 W 50TH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5321 W 50TH TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Roeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryersRoeland Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KS
Liberty, MOGrandview, MOGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City