5300 W 49TH ST

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom home is located in Roeland Park.

It features hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted interior, an eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This home has an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.

The back yard is fenced.

Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE3322393)