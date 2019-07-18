All apartments in Roeland Park
Roeland Park, KS
5300 W 49TH ST
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

5300 W 49TH ST

5300 West 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5300 West 49th Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This two bedroom one bathroom home is located in Roeland Park.
It features hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted interior, an eat-in kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This home has an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
The back yard is fenced.
Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3322393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 W 49TH ST have any available units?
5300 W 49TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5300 W 49TH ST have?
Some of 5300 W 49TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 W 49TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
5300 W 49TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 W 49TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5300 W 49TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST offer parking?
No, 5300 W 49TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 W 49TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST have a pool?
No, 5300 W 49TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST have accessible units?
No, 5300 W 49TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 W 49TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 W 49TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5300 W 49TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
