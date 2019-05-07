5221 LINDEN

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located in Roeland Park.

It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors through out, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, a 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.

Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Dogs over 50lbs will require a higher deposit.



For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE4766441)