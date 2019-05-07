All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 5221 LINDEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5221 LINDEN
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

5221 LINDEN

5221 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5221 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home is located in Roeland Park.
It offers a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors through out, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a fenced in back yard, a 1 car garage, central air, and gas heat.
Tenant's would be responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy: This home will allow up to 2 pets. There will be a required $100 refundable deposit per pet along with an additional monthly fee of $15 per pet. *Dogs over 50lbs will require a higher deposit.

For a full listing of all of our available homes please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4766441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 LINDEN have any available units?
5221 LINDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5221 LINDEN have?
Some of 5221 LINDEN's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 LINDEN currently offering any rent specials?
5221 LINDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 LINDEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 LINDEN is pet friendly.
Does 5221 LINDEN offer parking?
Yes, 5221 LINDEN offers parking.
Does 5221 LINDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 LINDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 LINDEN have a pool?
No, 5221 LINDEN does not have a pool.
Does 5221 LINDEN have accessible units?
No, 5221 LINDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 LINDEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 LINDEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 LINDEN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5221 LINDEN has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Balcony
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with Parking
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City