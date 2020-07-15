All apartments in Roeland Park
5010 JUNIPER
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5010 JUNIPER

5010 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.
The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, a full unfinished basement, a 1 car attached garage, central air, gas heat, and washer & dryer connections.
The back yard is fully fenced.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2408677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 JUNIPER have any available units?
5010 JUNIPER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5010 JUNIPER have?
Some of 5010 JUNIPER's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 JUNIPER currently offering any rent specials?
5010 JUNIPER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 JUNIPER pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 JUNIPER is pet friendly.
Does 5010 JUNIPER offer parking?
Yes, 5010 JUNIPER offers parking.
Does 5010 JUNIPER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 JUNIPER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 JUNIPER have a pool?
No, 5010 JUNIPER does not have a pool.
Does 5010 JUNIPER have accessible units?
No, 5010 JUNIPER does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 JUNIPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 JUNIPER has units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 JUNIPER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5010 JUNIPER has units with air conditioning.
