5010 JUNIPER

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.

The home offers hardwood floors throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, a full unfinished basement, a 1 car attached garage, central air, gas heat, and washer & dryer connections.

The back yard is fully fenced.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



