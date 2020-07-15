4415 W. 52ND TERRACE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - Located 2 blocks east of Roe and 52nd, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with beautiful white cabinetry, bright open windows, a nice front porch and a 2 car detached garage.

There is a utility room off of the kitchen with washer and dryer connections.

This home does not offer a basement.

Tenant's are responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE3256500)