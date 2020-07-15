All apartments in Roeland Park
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE

4415 West 52nd Terrace · (816) 531-2555
Location

4415 West 52nd Terrace, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - Located 2 blocks east of Roe and 52nd, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with beautiful white cabinetry, bright open windows, a nice front porch and a 2 car detached garage.
There is a utility room off of the kitchen with washer and dryer connections.
This home does not offer a basement.
Tenant's are responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3256500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have any available units?
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have?
Some of 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE offers parking.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4415 W. 52ND TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
