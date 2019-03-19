3524 W 48th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Your chance to for executive living in this quiet and centrally located area of Johnson County with nearby award-winning schools and close proximity to the Country Club Plaza, Prairie Village Shops and Downtown. The quality remodel and impeccable design standards meet you at the front door flowing to an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, hearth and dining room opening to large deck. 2.5 baths and ample storage with custom laundry room and comfortable finished basement round out this impeccable home. Contact KPMAdvantage for a viewing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.