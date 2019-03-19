All apartments in Roeland Park
Find more places like 3524 W 48th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
3524 W 48th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3524 W 48th St

3524 West 48th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roeland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3524 West 48th Street, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Your chance to for executive living in this quiet and centrally located area of Johnson County with nearby award-winning schools and close proximity to the Country Club Plaza, Prairie Village Shops and Downtown. The quality remodel and impeccable design standards meet you at the front door flowing to an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, hearth and dining room opening to large deck. 2.5 baths and ample storage with custom laundry room and comfortable finished basement round out this impeccable home. Contact KPMAdvantage for a viewing appointment today, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 W 48th St have any available units?
3524 W 48th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 3524 W 48th St have?
Some of 3524 W 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 W 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
3524 W 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 W 48th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 W 48th St is pet friendly.
Does 3524 W 48th St offer parking?
Yes, 3524 W 48th St offers parking.
Does 3524 W 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3524 W 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 W 48th St have a pool?
No, 3524 W 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 3524 W 48th St have accessible units?
No, 3524 W 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 W 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3524 W 48th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 W 48th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3524 W 48th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Roeland Park Apartments with Washer-DryerRoeland Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Roeland Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City