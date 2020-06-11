All apartments in Riley
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

213 N. Iowa - 4

213 N Iowa St · (785) 532-8338
Location

213 N Iowa St, Riley, KS 66531
Riley City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$400

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Carefree living in this studio apartment in the little town of Riley, KS.
Located just north of Manhattan with easy back-gate access to Fort Riley.
This apartment has everything you need without the extra costs!
Landlord pays for water, trash, sewer, propane gas, and takes care of the lawn.
Tenant is responsible for electricity (and cable/internet if wanted).
Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and small monthly pet fee.
With this amazingly low price, it won't last long!
Call 785-532-8338 today for your showing! Thanks for checking it out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have any available units?
213 N. Iowa - 4 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have?
Some of 213 N. Iowa - 4's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 N. Iowa - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
213 N. Iowa - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 N. Iowa - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 N. Iowa - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 213 N. Iowa - 4 does offer parking.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 N. Iowa - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have a pool?
No, 213 N. Iowa - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have accessible units?
No, 213 N. Iowa - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 N. Iowa - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 N. Iowa - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 N. Iowa - 4 has units with air conditioning.
