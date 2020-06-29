Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 7805 Colonial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
7805 Colonial Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7805 Colonial Drive
7805 Colonial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
7805 Colonial Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pets welcome subject to: 1) Landlord approval and 2) $250 deposit per pet.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7805-colonial-dr-prairie-village-ks-66208-usa/5031b153-257f-4caf-81c1-ae14503b3502
(RLNE5542126)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have any available units?
7805 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prairie Village, KS
.
What amenities does 7805 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 7805 Colonial Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7805 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 7805 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 7805 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7805 Colonial Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Similar Pages
Prairie Village 1 Bedrooms
Prairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with Gym
Prairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City