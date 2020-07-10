7500 Sagamore

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28165a00fb ---- Spectacular totalremodel on this stylish Prairie Village ranch. Itincludes2 bedrooms and bath on the main level plus a large additional bedroom and full bath on the walk-out daylight lower level.The large vaulted living room has a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, peninsula/bar, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room is configured so it can be used for dining or a 4th bedroom. Essentially everything is new,including windows, HVAC, exterior and interior paint, flooring, doors, cabinets, appliances and much more. One car garagewith double driveway that extends to the back yard for lots of parking. The back yard includes a covered patio andabig lighted workshop or storage room with electric service.Energy Efficient home with all new INSULATION throughout, ew Furnace, all new double pane argon gas filled Windows. AVAILABLE: August 5 LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in May or June. PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age with additional deposit and pet rent. FENCED YARD: Yes. FINISHED BASEMENT: Yes. LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not included APPLIANCES: Refrigerator provided. ROOMS: Living Room 19 x 14 Kitchen 12 x 12 Bedroom 1 11 x 11 Bedroom 2 11 x 11 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 Bedroom 4 17 x 10 10 x 8 (lower level) Rec room 17 x 17 (lower level) Workshop 16 x 10(back yard) Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com