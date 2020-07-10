All apartments in Prairie Village
7500 Sagamore

7500 Sagamore Road · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Sagamore Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28165a00fb ---- Spectacular totalremodel on this stylish Prairie Village ranch. Itincludes2 bedrooms and bath on the main level plus a large additional bedroom and full bath on the walk-out daylight lower level.The large vaulted living room has a beautiful stacked stone fireplace. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, peninsula/bar, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room is configured so it can be used for dining or a 4th bedroom. Essentially everything is new,including windows, HVAC, exterior and interior paint, flooring, doors, cabinets, appliances and much more. One car garagewith double driveway that extends to the back yard for lots of parking. The back yard includes a covered patio andabig lighted workshop or storage room with electric service.Energy Efficient home with all new INSULATION throughout, ew Furnace, all new double pane argon gas filled Windows. AVAILABLE: August 5 LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in May or June. PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age with additional deposit and pet rent. FENCED YARD: Yes. FINISHED BASEMENT: Yes. LAWN MAINTENANCE: Not included APPLIANCES: Refrigerator provided. ROOMS: Living Room 19 x 14 Kitchen 12 x 12 Bedroom 1 11 x 11 Bedroom 2 11 x 11 Bedroom 3 11 x 9 Bedroom 4 17 x 10 10 x 8 (lower level) Rec room 17 x 17 (lower level) Workshop 16 x 10(back yard) Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Sagamore have any available units?
7500 Sagamore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7500 Sagamore have?
Some of 7500 Sagamore's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Sagamore currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Sagamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Sagamore pet-friendly?
Yes, 7500 Sagamore is pet friendly.
Does 7500 Sagamore offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Sagamore offers parking.
Does 7500 Sagamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Sagamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Sagamore have a pool?
No, 7500 Sagamore does not have a pool.
Does 7500 Sagamore have accessible units?
No, 7500 Sagamore does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Sagamore have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Sagamore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 Sagamore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7500 Sagamore has units with air conditioning.

