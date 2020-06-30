All apartments in Prairie Village
7210 Roe Avenue
7210 Roe Avenue

7210 Roe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7210 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing from Renters Warehouse and the Diana Lawson leasing team, All appliances stay including fridge, washer/dryer! great kitchen space, added cabinetry & newer hardwood floors! mud room/enclosed porch, Updated bathroom with tiled floor & pedestal sink. Refinished & re-stained hardwood floors thru-out! Huge, CLEAN bsmt w/ painted floor & new sump pump! Expanded driveway, fully fenced in back yard with large patio area. This is a must see...... Nearby parks include Porter Park, McCrum Park and Bennett Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Roe Avenue have any available units?
7210 Roe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7210 Roe Avenue have?
Some of 7210 Roe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Roe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Roe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Roe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7210 Roe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue offer parking?
No, 7210 Roe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7210 Roe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7210 Roe Avenue has a pool.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7210 Roe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 Roe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7210 Roe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7210 Roe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

