Prairie Village, KS
7125 Cedar Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

7125 Cedar Street

7125 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

7125 Cedar Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Cedar Street have any available units?
7125 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
Is 7125 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7125 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 7125 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 7125 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 7125 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
