Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 6812 El Monte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
6812 El Monte Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6812 El Monte Street
6812 El Monte Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6812 El Monte Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming PV house! Steps to The Village Shops, SME school district, fenced yard, great deck off the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6812 El Monte Street have any available units?
6812 El Monte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prairie Village, KS
.
What amenities does 6812 El Monte Street have?
Some of 6812 El Monte Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6812 El Monte Street currently offering any rent specials?
6812 El Monte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 El Monte Street pet-friendly?
No, 6812 El Monte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prairie Village
.
Does 6812 El Monte Street offer parking?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street offers parking.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have a pool?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not have a pool.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have accessible units?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Similar Pages
Prairie Village 1 Bedrooms
Prairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with Gym
Prairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City