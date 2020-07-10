All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 6812 El Monte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
6812 El Monte Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6812 El Monte Street

6812 El Monte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6812 El Monte Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming PV house! Steps to The Village Shops, SME school district, fenced yard, great deck off the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 El Monte Street have any available units?
6812 El Monte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 6812 El Monte Street have?
Some of 6812 El Monte Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 El Monte Street currently offering any rent specials?
6812 El Monte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 El Monte Street pet-friendly?
No, 6812 El Monte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 6812 El Monte Street offer parking?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street offers parking.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have a pool?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not have a pool.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have accessible units?
No, 6812 El Monte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6812 El Monte Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6812 El Monte Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City