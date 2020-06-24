Rent Calculator
6125 W. 76th St.
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
6125 W. 76th St.
6125 West 76th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6125 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4792092)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have any available units?
6125 W. 76th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prairie Village, KS
.
Is 6125 W. 76th St. currently offering any rent specials?
6125 W. 76th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 W. 76th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 W. 76th St. is pet friendly.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. offer parking?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not offer parking.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have a pool?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not have a pool.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have accessible units?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 W. 76th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6125 W. 76th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
