6106 W 75th St

The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Cute and affordable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in Prairie Village!! Convenient location from downtown KC/Plaza right in the heart of North Johnson County. Large, over-sized, window in living room makes excellent natural lighting. Built in storage cabinets and drawers found in main hallway add charm to this home. Tile flooring in kitchen and laundry room area. Washer and dryer hookups located in large room, adjacent to garage. Screened outdoor patio area that has a roof, perfect for spring or summer occasions. Parking options in drive way or 1-car garage or behind the house. Don't miss this one!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



