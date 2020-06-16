All apartments in Prairie Village
Location

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6106 W 75th St · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

The Perfect Prairie Village Home-Available for Showings NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1221890?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Cute and affordable 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in Prairie Village!! Convenient location from downtown KC/Plaza right in the heart of North Johnson County. Large, over-sized, window in living room makes excellent natural lighting. Built in storage cabinets and drawers found in main hallway add charm to this home. Tile flooring in kitchen and laundry room area. Washer and dryer hookups located in large room, adjacent to garage. Screened outdoor patio area that has a roof, perfect for spring or summer occasions. Parking options in drive way or 1-car garage or behind the house. Don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5486219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 W 75th St have any available units?
6106 W 75th St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6106 W 75th St have?
Some of 6106 W 75th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 W 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
6106 W 75th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 W 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 W 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 6106 W 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 6106 W 75th St does offer parking.
Does 6106 W 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 W 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 W 75th St have a pool?
No, 6106 W 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 6106 W 75th St have accessible units?
No, 6106 W 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 W 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 W 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6106 W 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6106 W 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.
