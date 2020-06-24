All apartments in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS
6001 W. 75TH STREET
6001 W. 75TH STREET

6001 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6001 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6001 W. 75TH STREET Available 07/24/20 -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4440983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have any available units?
6001 W. 75TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
Is 6001 W. 75TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6001 W. 75TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 W. 75TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 W. 75TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET offer parking?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have a pool?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 W. 75TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 W. 75TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
