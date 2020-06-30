All apartments in Prairie Village
5608 West 78th Street

5608 West 78th Street
Location

5608 West 78th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
Check out this STUNNER in Prairie Village! A full renovation on a quiet block with easy access to shopping, dining and great Shawnee Mission schools!
A beautiful entry greets you with expansive, vaulted ceilings and crisp white finishes!
Sprawling hardwood floors have been brought back to life throughout and provide easy maintenance!
Entertain to your hearts desire with this kitchen, featuring island seating at the white quartz counter, tons of cabinets space and top knotch SS appliances.
Take the party outside with a deck and fire pit overlooking your fenced in backyard!
Don't miss out on this rare master suite with a full walk-in closet and private master bath with a double vanity and dual walk-in shower!
Off the 1 car garage features an stellar mudroom with built-in coat & shoe storage + a full-capacity SS washer and dryer!
2 guest or kid rooms round out the other side of this ranch home with a fully updated bath!
The expansive basement has been fully sealed and gives you the option to make it your own! Perfect for an additional family area or tons of storage!
This comes furnished for $2295/mo or $2195/mo unfurnished!
Google Fiber is wired in the home, if you choose to purchase their service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 West 78th Street have any available units?
5608 West 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5608 West 78th Street have?
Some of 5608 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5608 West 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5608 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 5608 West 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5608 West 78th Street offers parking.
Does 5608 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5608 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 5608 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5608 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 5608 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 West 78th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 West 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5608 West 78th Street has units with air conditioning.

