5608 West 78th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage google fiber

Check out this STUNNER in Prairie Village! A full renovation on a quiet block with easy access to shopping, dining and great Shawnee Mission schools!

A beautiful entry greets you with expansive, vaulted ceilings and crisp white finishes!

Sprawling hardwood floors have been brought back to life throughout and provide easy maintenance!

Entertain to your hearts desire with this kitchen, featuring island seating at the white quartz counter, tons of cabinets space and top knotch SS appliances.

Take the party outside with a deck and fire pit overlooking your fenced in backyard!

Don't miss out on this rare master suite with a full walk-in closet and private master bath with a double vanity and dual walk-in shower!

Off the 1 car garage features an stellar mudroom with built-in coat & shoe storage + a full-capacity SS washer and dryer!

2 guest or kid rooms round out the other side of this ranch home with a fully updated bath!

The expansive basement has been fully sealed and gives you the option to make it your own! Perfect for an additional family area or tons of storage!

This comes furnished for $2295/mo or $2195/mo unfurnished!

Google Fiber is wired in the home, if you choose to purchase their service.