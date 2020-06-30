All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

5143 W 75th St

5143 West 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5143 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
5143 W 75th st condo - Property Id: 104437

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104437
Property Id 104437

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5446092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 W 75th St have any available units?
5143 W 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5143 W 75th St have?
Some of 5143 W 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 W 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
5143 W 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 W 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 5143 W 75th St offer parking?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 W 75th St have a pool?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 5143 W 75th St have accessible units?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.

