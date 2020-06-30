Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like 5143 W 75th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
5143 W 75th St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5143 W 75th St
5143 West 75th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5143 West 75th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
5143 W 75th st condo - Property Id: 104437
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104437
Property Id 104437
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5446092)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5143 W 75th St have any available units?
5143 W 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Prairie Village, KS
.
What amenities does 5143 W 75th St have?
Some of 5143 W 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5143 W 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
5143 W 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 W 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 5143 W 75th St offer parking?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 W 75th St have a pool?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 5143 W 75th St have accessible units?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5143 W 75th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 W 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5143 W 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Similar Pages
Prairie Village 1 Bedrooms
Prairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with Gym
Prairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City