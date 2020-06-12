Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, KS

Finding an apartment in Pittsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1707 S. Walnut
1707 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1707 S. Walnut Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with unfinished basement - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application by appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 W. 7th St.
705 West 7th Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
705 W. 7th St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE Nice big 4 bedroom home in nice neighborhood - Currently occupied - Showings with approved application and appointment only. . Remodeled really nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 W. 3rd St.
801 West 3rd Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
801 W. 3rd St. Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with privacy fence backyard and shed - OCCUPIED- Will show with approved application and appointment. Very nice 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
420 Free Kings Highway
420 S Free King Hwy, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. All utilities are included except electric, the tenant pays electric. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Newly remodeled and freshly new painted apartment, nice hardwood flooring throughout the apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2021 South Elm Street
2021 S Elm St, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
Will show to approved applicants by appointment only. PPE required. Sutton Place Apartments are in walking distance to PSU! These nice units are all 2 bedroom 1 bath. Pet friendly depending on size and type.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2017 South Elm Street
2017 South Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
PRE-LEASING AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH- only approve applicant do showings Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs apartment in walking distance to PSU. Plenty of parking available for tenants.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1717 South Walnut Street
1717 South Walnut Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home, comes with refrigerator, gas stove. Walking distance to PSU!! Beautiful hard wood flooring through out the home, nice size bedrooms. This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet with approval for Pro X.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 East Euclid Street
106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS
4 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer. Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1910 JF Kennedy
1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
418 W. 9th St.
418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 W. Washington
114 West Washington Street, Pittsburg, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
114 W. Washington Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Remodeled 3 bedroom /2 bath home with carport and garage - OCCUPIED - WILL SHOW TO APPROVED APPLICANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
619 W Forest
619 West Forest Street, Pittsburg, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
PRE-LEASE Nice 2 bed 1 bath home with huge shed and garage - OCCUPIED - will show to approved applicant by appointment only. Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home, Includes refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Granby
301 E Granby St, Frontenac, KS
1 Bedroom
$495
900 sqft
301 Granby Available 07/15/20 PRE - LEASE - Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath in walking distance to Frontenac School - OCCUPIED - Will show with approved application and appointment Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to Frontenac school.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
110 South Cherokee Street
110 South Cherokee Street, Frontenac, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Nice home on quiet street in Frontenac, KS. 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large yard and basement. Pet friendly with additional $25 monthly fee per pet per month.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pittsburg, KS

Finding an apartment in Pittsburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

