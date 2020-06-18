All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

706 N Elm

706 North Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 North Elm Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
706 N Elm Available 07/15/20 PRE LEASING - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with off street parking. - Occupied property - will show to approved applicants by appointment only and with PPE.

Lovely wood working through out the house and nice yard. Big 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fantastic kitchen and large back deck. Full basement is for storage. Laundry room for your washer and dryer, Refrigerator and Stove included. Bathroom and Laundry area have been completely remodeled. All New Vinyl double pane windows being installed Summer of 2020.

No Section 8/TBRA/HUD

Pet friendly, $25.00 per pet per month limit of 2 pets. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com.

Schedule a showing on our website at Pittsburgrentalhomes.com!

(RLNE4820663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Elm have any available units?
706 N Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
What amenities does 706 N Elm have?
Some of 706 N Elm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 N Elm currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Elm pet-friendly?
No, 706 N Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 706 N Elm offer parking?
Yes, 706 N Elm does offer parking.
Does 706 N Elm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 N Elm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Elm have a pool?
No, 706 N Elm does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Elm have accessible units?
No, 706 N Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 N Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 N Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 N Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
