Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

706 N Elm Available 07/15/20 PRE LEASING - 4 bedroom 2 bath house with off street parking. - Occupied property - will show to approved applicants by appointment only and with PPE.



Lovely wood working through out the house and nice yard. Big 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fantastic kitchen and large back deck. Full basement is for storage. Laundry room for your washer and dryer, Refrigerator and Stove included. Bathroom and Laundry area have been completely remodeled. All New Vinyl double pane windows being installed Summer of 2020.



No Section 8/TBRA/HUD



Pet friendly, $25.00 per pet per month limit of 2 pets. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply.



Schedule a showing on our website at Pittsburgrentalhomes.com!



