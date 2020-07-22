Amenities

529 W. Forest Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home $675 - Currently Occupied - Showings with approved applications and appointment only.



Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with garage and fenced in yard. Home is in walking distance to Lakeside Park and elementary. $700.00 rent / $700.00 deposit.



Pet friendly for small pets. $ 300 move in pet fee and $25 fee per month per pet - limit 2 pets ONLY Sm dogs less then 20 lbs. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



Please note listed availability date. Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. We can only hold a property with a signed lease and full deposit paid for up to two weeks.



