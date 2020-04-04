All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

418 W. 9th St.

418 West 9th Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

418 West 9th Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 418 W. 9th St. · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home for $600.00 - Cute and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home with large living room and second living space. Includes a detached garage, large back deck and unfinished basement..

Pet friendly for 2 pets $25 fee per month per pet fee. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com.

This property is self showing through Rently

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1027864?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 W. 9th St. have any available units?
418 W. 9th St. has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 418 W. 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
418 W. 9th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W. 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 W. 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 418 W. 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 418 W. 9th St. does offer parking.
Does 418 W. 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W. 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W. 9th St. have a pool?
No, 418 W. 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 418 W. 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 418 W. 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W. 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 W. 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 W. 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 W. 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
