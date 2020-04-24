All apartments in Pittsburg
307 East Park Street
307 East Park Street

307 East Park Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

307 East Park Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath home, no appliances, Has nice hard wood flooring through out the property.

NO section 8 or Hud.

Pet friendly Small only under 40 pounds. limited 2 pets. $25 fee per pet per month.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at pittsburgrentalhomes.com

"Our properties are available for self-showings through Rently. Visit www.rently.com, enter the zip code for the area you are looking to rent."

Rental Terms: Rent: $500, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 East Park Street have any available units?
307 East Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburg, KS.
Is 307 East Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 East Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 East Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 East Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 307 East Park Street offer parking?
No, 307 East Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 East Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 East Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 East Park Street have a pool?
No, 307 East Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 East Park Street have accessible units?
No, 307 East Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 East Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 East Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 East Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 East Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
