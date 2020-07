Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Very nice 2bed/1bath, 1/2 block from PSU! 1913 S Broadway - A large 2 bedroom 1 bath house that is in a great location. It is walking distance from PSU !!



Property includes refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer hook ups.. This property has beautiful hardwood flooring and an updated bathroom.



Pet friendly with additional $25 fee per month limit 1 pets.



No Section 8 or Hud



