Last updated April 7 2020

1910 JF Kennedy

1910 John F Kennedy Street · (620) 249-5767
Location

1910 John F Kennedy Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.

Absolutely lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with all New appliances, paint, flooring.
Includes NEW Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, hood microwave and hook ups for your washer and dryer.

This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet allowed with approval from Pro X for $25.00 monthly fee.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 JF Kennedy have any available units?
1910 JF Kennedy has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1910 JF Kennedy have?
Some of 1910 JF Kennedy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 JF Kennedy currently offering any rent specials?
1910 JF Kennedy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 JF Kennedy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 JF Kennedy is pet friendly.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy offer parking?
No, 1910 JF Kennedy does not offer parking.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 JF Kennedy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy have a pool?
No, 1910 JF Kennedy does not have a pool.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy have accessible units?
No, 1910 JF Kennedy does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 JF Kennedy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 JF Kennedy have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 JF Kennedy does not have units with air conditioning.
