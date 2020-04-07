Amenities
1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.
Absolutely lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with all New appliances, paint, flooring.
Includes NEW Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, hood microwave and hook ups for your washer and dryer.
This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet allowed with approval from Pro X for $25.00 monthly fee.
Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!
YouTube Video URL
(RLNE4025527)