Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1910 JF Kennedy Apt B - 1910 JF Kennedy Apt. B Available 06/15/20 PRE LEASE - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex - LEASE NOW WHILE THEY LAST - Occupied, we will show to approved applicant by appointment.



Absolutely lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with all New appliances, paint, flooring.

Includes NEW Refrigerator, Stove, dishwasher, hood microwave and hook ups for your washer and dryer.



This property can not be Section 8 or HUD. Small pet allowed with approval from Pro X for $25.00 monthly fee.



Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!

