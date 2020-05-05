All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated May 5 2020 at 6:26 PM

106 East Euclid Street

106 East Euclid Street · (620) 249-5767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 East Euclid Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.

Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.

The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $900, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 East Euclid Street have any available units?
106 East Euclid Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 East Euclid Street have?
Some of 106 East Euclid Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 East Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 East Euclid Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 East Euclid Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 East Euclid Street is pet friendly.
Does 106 East Euclid Street offer parking?
No, 106 East Euclid Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 East Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 East Euclid Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 East Euclid Street have a pool?
No, 106 East Euclid Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 East Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 106 East Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 East Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 East Euclid Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 East Euclid Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 East Euclid Street does not have units with air conditioning.
