106 East Euclid Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with shed and fenced in yard. Property includes a refrigerator, stove and washer/dryer.



Pet friendly with an additional $150 non-refundable fee and $25 per month. Max of 2 pets.



The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



Our office requires an approved rental application before we can lease a property. The application is on our website and is $20 to apply. Visit our website at www.proxproperty.com. Call 620-249-5767 to schedule a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $900, Available 5/15/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.