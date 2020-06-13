All apartments in Pittsburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1012 N Fairview

1012 North Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 North Fairview Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1012 N Fairview Available 07/15/20 Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot - Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot. Includes attached 2 car garage, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. washer and dryer are yours to use, but they will not be repaired or replaced if they break down.

(Property DOES NOT include building behind home. )

1 small pet allowed with Pro X approval and $25.00 per month fee. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.

Tenant is responsible for the Lawn care and Trash service.

Our office must have an approved application on file before we can lease a property. Our application is on our website and is $20 to apply. pittsburgrentalhomes.com

(RLNE3298242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

