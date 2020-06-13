Amenities

1012 N Fairview Available 07/15/20 Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot - Very Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home on quiet street with large lot. Includes attached 2 car garage, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. washer and dryer are yours to use, but they will not be repaired or replaced if they break down.



(Property DOES NOT include building behind home. )



1 small pet allowed with Pro X approval and $25.00 per month fee. The following dog breeds are not allowed in this property- Akita, Great Dane, Pit Bull, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull, Chow, Rottweiler, Doberman, Siberian Husky, Malamute, Presa Canario, Mastiff, Dingo, Wolf, or Wolf-hybrid or German Shepherd.



Tenant is responsible for the Lawn care and Trash service.



Our office must have an approved application on file before we can lease a property. Our application is on our website and is $20 to apply. pittsburgrentalhomes.com



