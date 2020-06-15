All apartments in Park City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6325 TerryTown

6325 North Tarrytown Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

6325 North Tarrytown Street, Park City, KS 67219

Price and availability

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
carpet
6325 TerryTown - Property Id: 291313

6325 TarryTown
Park City,KS
Rent: $1,200.00

?Deposit: $1,200.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities including, trash. lawn care, and pest control.

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 3/4

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Microrave, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Hook-ups in the basement.
Flooring: Plank Flooring and carpet

Parking: 1 car attached garage.
Availability: Now

Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, and main bath. Basement: Family room, 3/4 bathroom, 2 bonus rooms, utility room, and storage.
External features: Chain link fenced in yard with a shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291313
Property Id 291313

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6325 TerryTown have any available units?
6325 TerryTown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Park City, KS.
What amenities does 6325 TerryTown have?
Some of 6325 TerryTown's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6325 TerryTown currently offering any rent specials?
6325 TerryTown isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6325 TerryTown pet-friendly?
Yes, 6325 TerryTown is pet friendly.
Does 6325 TerryTown offer parking?
Yes, 6325 TerryTown does offer parking.
Does 6325 TerryTown have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6325 TerryTown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6325 TerryTown have a pool?
No, 6325 TerryTown does not have a pool.
Does 6325 TerryTown have accessible units?
No, 6325 TerryTown does not have accessible units.
Does 6325 TerryTown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6325 TerryTown has units with dishwashers.
Does 6325 TerryTown have units with air conditioning?
No, 6325 TerryTown does not have units with air conditioning.
