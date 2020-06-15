Amenities
6325 TerryTown - Property Id: 291313
6325 TarryTown
Park City,KS
Rent: $1,200.00
?Deposit: $1,200.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities including, trash. lawn care, and pest control.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1 3/4
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Microrave, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Hook-ups in the basement.
Flooring: Plank Flooring and carpet
Parking: 1 car attached garage.
Availability: Now
?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Main level: Living room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, and main bath. Basement: Family room, 3/4 bathroom, 2 bonus rooms, utility room, and storage.
?
External features: Chain link fenced in yard with a shed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291313
(RLNE5821908)