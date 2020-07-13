All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Whispering Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Whispering Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Whispering Hills

8800 W 124th St · (913) 246-5978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Leave a deposit within 24 hours of your tour and it is only $99!
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8800 W 124th St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 189 · Avail. Jul 31

$852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 362 · Avail. Jul 31

$852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 364 · Avail. Aug 14

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. now

$989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 163 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
package receiving
Come and see our fully remodeled apartments! All apartments come complete with granite counters, black appliances, wood plank flooring, new windows, and much more!

Whispering Hills is located in Southern Overland Park, just minutes away from everything a contemporary lifestyle demands. Conveniently located near the Sprint Campus, Corporate Woods, the College Boulevard business corridor, the shops of Oak Park Mall, and Town Center Plaza. Whispering Hills is the place to live. Our Community offers many great amenities that you are sure to love and enjoy!

We are pet friendly and have NO weight limit!

Blue Valley School District
Oak Hill Elementary School
Oxford Middle School
Blue Valley Northwest High School

Your apartment will include:
*Reserved Carport
*Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections (Rental sets available for $30 per month)
*Built in Microwave
*Storage on the patio/balcony
*Refrigerator
*Garbage Disposal
*Dishwasher

Amenities:
*24 Hour Fitness Center
*Indoor Heated Pool and Hot Tub
*Billiards
*Outdoor Pool
*Tennis & Basketball Courts
*Complimentary DVD Rentals
*Complimentary Bicycle, Tennis Racket, and Basketball Rentals
*Two Off Leash Dog Parks

Like us on Facebook and receive $25 off of your first months rent! Ask about our additional Move in Specials! Prices and specials subject to change daily, please call to get current rent rates.

(RLNE71618)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $50
Additional: $29-$33 Flat Monthly Rate For Water/Trash/Sewer/Carport
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit; Overland Park's breed restriction only
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit; Overland Park's breed restriction
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage on Patio/Balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Hills have any available units?
Whispering Hills has 11 units available starting at $852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Hills have?
Some of Whispering Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Hills is offering the following rent specials: Leave a deposit within 24 hours of your tour and it is only $99!
Is Whispering Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Hills is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Hills offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers parking.
Does Whispering Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Hills have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Hills has a pool.
Does Whispering Hills have accessible units?
No, Whispering Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Whispering Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sovereign at Overland Park Apartments
13310 Melrose Ln
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Stonebriar
12490 Quivira Rd
Overland Park, KS 66213
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St
Overland Park, KS 66212
Highland Park
10334 Goddard Street
Overland Park, KS 66214
Nieman 8 Plex
9201 Nieman Road
Overland Park, KS 66214
Grant 79
9213 West 79th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Adara Overland Park
13401 Westgate Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity